Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:19 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2

Deer River 27, Braham 0

Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21

Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14

Hibbing 14, Proctor 8

Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0

Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13

Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12

NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6

Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Osakis 22, Hawley 12

Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7

Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14

Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0

Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6

Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content