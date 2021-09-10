Loved ones remember Rochester woman who died in 9/11

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- John Marshall High School lost a former student on September 11, 2001. Jessica Sachs graduated in 1996. She was in the airplane that struck the north tower.

Her father worked for IBM in Rochester for 12 years then was transferred to the East Coast. Her mom told us, Jessica followed for college. She was flying from Boston to Los Angeles on a business trip 20 years ago. Jessica is remembered as a person of faith.

"She was known as someone who went to church every Sunday and refused to miss a Sunday even if something else was going on. They erected a memorial in her honor," Reverend Dennis Bailey said.

Rev. Bailey will be speaking at a memorial service in Billerica, Mass. on September 11. It's a wreath-laying ceremony being held at The Jessica Sachs Memorial Garden.

It's being put on by the church she was attending in Massachusetts at the time. Billerica is about 25 miles northwest of Boston.

Here is a look at folks setting up for the wreath-laying ceremony.