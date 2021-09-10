Nigeria threatened by school abductions, says UN official

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A United Nations official has “strongly condemned” frequent school abductions in Nigeria, which threaten the future of the West African nation. U.N. resident coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon says attacks on Nigerian schools are “gradually spreading to areas not known to insurgencies” in the country. More than 1,400 children have been kidnapped so far this year in attacks that have led to the deaths of 16 children. Some students and parents told The Associated Press that they are not sure they will return to school for the new year.