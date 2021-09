MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A person has been found dead after a house fire in Mason City .

Mason City Fire and police departments responded to a house fire at the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue around 5 a.m. Tuesday

Once firefighters were able to enter the home they found a person who was deceased.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is being conducted on the death and cause of the fire.