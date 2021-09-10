Rochester community members reflect on 9/11 at Soldiers Field Memorial event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Friday evening, about 70 people gathered at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial to remember the thousands of lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

"I was at work. I had a small TV in the office at the time when the first plane hit. I thought 'boy there's a pilot and something happened to a pilot.' When the second one hit, I knew being a combat veteran that we had a problem," said Terry Throndson, Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial president.

"I worked at Mayo Clinic. It came on the TV, and when the first plane hit the first tower, I thought this isn't the end of it. I knew it wasn't a random act I knew there was more coming," Terry Severson, a Marine Corps veteran, said.

The event included singing of the National Anthem, pledge of allegiance, prayer and reading of service members who died in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"We got 13 roses there for the last 13 that were killed before they pulled out from the bombing," Throndson said.

Taps were played by Olmsted County Sheriff, and a three-rifle volley by the American Legion Post #92.

Jesse Nelson brought his two daughters to the event and believes all children should be exposed to ceremonies like the one on Friday.

"It's important for kids to know their history and why we have this to this day," he said.

On Saturday, the Rochester VFW will host a 9/11 remembrance event at 7:46 a.m. That time is when the North Twin Tower was hit.