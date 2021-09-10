Rochester police pull woman from storm drain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friday evening a woman wanted on a misdemeanor warrant jumped into the Zumbro River and then worked her way into a storm drain. Law enforcement was on the scene for hours trying to get her out.

This was along 2nd Street SE in downtown.

A sergeant on duty said he noticed the woman around 7:20 p.m. and found that she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. When she fled, the sergeant said he did not pursue because it was only a misdemeanor. She ended up in the water anyway. The sergeant we spoke with says the water was chest high.

They eventually did get the woman out around 10:20 p.m. She was taken to Mayo St. Mary's to get checked out. No law enforcement or emergency crew members were hurt in the rescue.