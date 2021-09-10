Skip to Content

Rochester police pull woman from storm drain

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:56 pm
10:32 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories
Drain Woman
Woman falls into drain.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friday evening a woman wanted on a misdemeanor warrant jumped into the Zumbro River and then worked her way into a storm drain. Law enforcement was on the scene for hours trying to get her out.

This was along 2nd Street SE in downtown.

A sergeant on duty said he noticed the woman around 7:20 p.m. and found that she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. When she fled, the sergeant said he did not pursue because it was only a misdemeanor. She ended up in the water anyway. The sergeant we spoke with says the water was chest high.

They eventually did get the woman out around 10:20 p.m. She was taken to Mayo St. Mary's to get checked out. No law enforcement or emergency crew members were hurt in the rescue.

Author Profile Photo

Kamie Roesler

More Stories

Skip to content