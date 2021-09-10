Rochester teen awarded “Young Hero Award” for life-saving act in 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester teenager is receiving a big national honor Friday.

In June of 2018, then 13-year-old Cody Runyon was swimming at a local apartment complex pool, when he noticed another boy unresponsive at the bottom of the water. Cody sprang into action and pulled the 11-year-old out of the pool. A nearby adult performed CPR and the boy, thankfully, survived. Cody's quick thinking was even caught on video by the Village at Essex surveillance camera.

Cody was selected to receive a "Young Hero Award" from the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic act. This weekend he will be honored in Boston for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's annual convention and Patriot Award dinner.

Cody, now 16 years old, was technically honored in 2020, but in COVID times, the award ceremony was postponed. He was awarded with a Citizen Life Saving Award in 2019 by the Rochester Police Department.