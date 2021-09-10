Skip to Content

RPD adds commemorative 9/11 pin to uniforms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is adding some new hardware to officer's uniforms. Chief Jim Franklin authorized a pin to be worn in recognition of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The commemorative bar pin recognizes the various locations of the attacks, including two figures symbolizing the twin towers, a five-sided outline for the Pentagon and a keystone shape representing the state of Pennsylvania.

The dates September 11, 2001 and September 11, 2021 also appear below the words “never forget.”

RPD released a short video of several police officers sharing their memories of the 9-11 attacks.

"My wife woke me up and said something's wrong, a plane hit a building in New York," Capt. John Sherwin recalled.

"I was scared," Sgt. Eric Strop said. "There were a lot of unknowns, a lot of questions in my mind throughout that whole shift, and I knew I wasn't alone. There was a lot of us that were working that had no idea what had really transpired."

The pin will be worn on officer and staff uniforms for the entire anniversary year.

Sarah Gannon

