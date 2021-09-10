RPD adds commemorative 9/11 pin to uniforms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is adding some new hardware to officer's uniforms. Chief Jim Franklin authorized a pin to be worn in recognition of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The commemorative bar pin recognizes the various locations of the attacks, including two figures symbolizing the twin towers, a five-sided outline for the Pentagon and a keystone shape representing the state of Pennsylvania.

The dates September 11, 2001 and September 11, 2021 also appear below the words “never forget.”

RPD released a short video of several police officers sharing their memories of the 9-11 attacks.

"My wife woke me up and said something's wrong, a plane hit a building in New York," Capt. John Sherwin recalled.

"I was scared," Sgt. Eric Strop said. "There were a lot of unknowns, a lot of questions in my mind throughout that whole shift, and I knew I wasn't alone. There was a lot of us that were working that had no idea what had really transpired."

The pin will be worn on officer and staff uniforms for the entire anniversary year.