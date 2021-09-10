Scotland Yard police chief’s term extended despite criticism

LONDON (AP) — The British government says the country’s most senior police officer will stay in her job for another two years. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will remain at the helm of the London force until April 2024. Her five-year contract had been due to end next year. The extension comes despite criticism of the force over its handling of investigations and policing of protests. Dick faced resignation calls in March over the way police treated protesters who defied coronavirus restrictions to hold a vigil for a murdered woman. In June an independent report into the investigation of an unsolved 1987 murder accused the force of institutional corruption, a claim that Dick denied.