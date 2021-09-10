Temperature rollercoaster this weekend!

If you didn't turn your A/C on today, you may have to do it tomorrow! High temperatures will climb even higher into the low to upper 80s across the region. We'll see such a wide range of temperatures because some towns will see a bit more sunshine than others, allowing their temperatures to warm further. Winds won't be quite as breezy as today, but will still be out of the south at about 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through late on Saturday night, bringing a shift in winds, more clouds, and cooler temperatures for Sunday. High temps will drop at least 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday, but at least we'll be able to turn the A/C off again! A few very light, stray showers are possible throughout Sunday but the majority of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will stay seasonably cool through next week, mainly in the mid to low 70s. We're still tracking the chance for isolated showers early next week, timing mainly looking to be Monday evening through Tuesday. It doesn't look like we'll see soaking rain from these showers, so be sure to keep your fall gardens watered!