Wigged out: A Venezuelan spymaster’s life on the lam

MADRID (AP) — Wigs, a fake moustache and a new safehouse every three months are just some of the tools of deception that authorities in Spain believe a former Venezuelan spymaster relied on to evade capture on a U.S. warrant for narcoterrorism. The manhunt for Gen. Hugo Carvajal ended Thursday night when police raided a rundown apartment in a quiet Madrid neighborhood. Carvajal has been a thorn in the side of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration since he was arrested in Aruba in 2014 on a U.S. warrant only to go free after President Nicolás Maduro’s government pressured the small Dutch Caribbean island to release him.