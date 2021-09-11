Isolated rain chances overnight; Cooler air settles in Sunday

After a quiet and summer-like Saturday, cloud cover will build throughout the evening ahead of our next potential rain chance. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 10pm tonight, continuing overnight. Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 50s with light winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A few additional isolated showers are possible into Sunday morning, mainly before 10am. More clouds than sun are expected throughout the day with much cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s following the passing of a cold front. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Seasonable temperatures in the low 70s continue into the start of the new week with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Minor rain chances also remain for the early week with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Drier weather settles in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures look to warm slightly into the upper 70s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Friday could see another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures look to take a run towards 80 degrees by Saturday with mostly sunny skies.