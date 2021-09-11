Laine Hardy uses album release to help hurricane recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday with the release of his first album in a French Quarter benefit to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. Hardy, the winner of “American Idol” in 2019, will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint at 7 p.m. It’s a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation. Tickets cost $15 and proceeds will benefit recovery efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Hardy’s desire to help and bring awareness to the recovery efforts shows Hardy’s character and shows why Louisiana is fortunate to have him as an ambassador for the state.