Rochester Firefighter participates in 9/11 memorial stair climb

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Every year, firefighters and first responders across the country pay tribute to the 343 New York City Firefighters who risked their lives inside the World Trade Center on 9/11.

This memorial is meant to simulate the 110 flight climb traveled by those men and women.

Saturday, at the Rochester Athletic Center, Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx decided to honor those who have fallen by using a StairMaster to climb the same amount of stairs with all her equipment on.

"They gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their life. They knew running up those stairs that they possibly could not come back down and that they would probably not make it, and that's heroism. Knowing that you're going to risk your own life to save others, and they did the best they could in the situation that they had. So any way to honor them, and then now that I am in this profession as a firefighter, it's a blessing to be able to do what I do," stated Mandee Marx.

She says that although the climb exercise was exhausting, it made her realize how heroic the firefighters and other frontline workers were on that tragic day, 20 years ago.