Rochester VFW holds 9/11 ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of the Rochester Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as well as first responders gathered outside the clubhouse today to remember and honor the innocent lives taken 20 years ago.

The ceremony began at exactly 7:46 a.m. CT, the time at which the first tower was struck in New York City.

Included in the ceremony were the raising of the American flag, the National Anthem and the Three Round Volley Salute.

"To be at the VFW today, for me, and doing what we're doing and honoring those that gave their all, and plus those that fell on that day is something that I think all of us that have a memory, it will be etched in our minds. It's just an honor to pay tribute to those that perished that day and did their best that they could and refused to give up," stated VFW member Jim Crawley.

Other VFW members say this ceremony brings back many memories of where they were and what they were doing this time, 20 years ago. Many of them at work.