“Run for a Dog” 5K hosted by DAV

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter held a 5K run today in order to raise money to provide veterans and families in need with a service dog.

The run kicked off at 9:30 this morning in the Zen Fusion parking lot.

The donations will cover all costs required for the dogs.

The DAV says it is dedicated to helping service men and women return to civilian life with dignity.

"I'm a veteran and I also work in veteran services and so I see how important it is for those that need the service animal, and it is very expensive. And so when organizations like this and DAV and Believet can partner to help raise the funds to get that veteran the dog that they need to help them live their life. That is the most important thing," stated event organizer Jennifer Shumaker.

According to Shumaker, aside from the run, this DAV chapter has already made $8,500 in donations. Something she says they are all very proud of.