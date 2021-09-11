Taiwan cancels airline flights as typhoon approaches

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has canceled airline flights, ferries and train service as Typhoon Chanthu roars toward the island. Authorities warned of high wind and heavy rain along the island’s south and east coast. The weather bureau said Chanthu’s center was forecast to pass Taiwan’s east coast on Sunday, but its edge should dump rain on land. The weather bureau said Chanthu was southeast of Taiwan’s southern tip, moving north with winds of 173 kph (108 mph) and gusts up to 209 kph (130 mph). Earlier, the storm grazed the northeastern coast of the island of Luzon in the Philippines, but no flooding or damaged was reported.