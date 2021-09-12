First Lady to visit Wisconsin and Iowa this week

MIDWEST (KTTC) -- First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday.

The First Lady will spend the morning in Milwaukee, visiting Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School to highlight the importance of helping keep students safe as they return to in-person learning.

In the afternoon, Biden will travel to Des Moines. She will join Rep. Cindy Axne at the Des Moines Area Community College. There, she plans to showcase how the Biden Administration is supporting families through the American Rescue Plan and its Build Back Better agenda.