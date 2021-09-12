Iowa authorities investigating Saturday night officer involved shooting

THOMPSON, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., Winnebago County deputies responded to a report of an alleged assault in Thompson, Iowa. Once authorities arrived on the scene, the alleged assault was determined to be a ruse to draw law enforcement to the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the situation became an officer involved shooting. No information on whether anyone was shot or hurt was given.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Iowa Criminal Division of Investigation is investigating.