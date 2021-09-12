Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve misdemeanor charges. The singer of 70s hits such as “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May” and his son are accused of pushing and shoving a security guard at an upscale hotel because he wouldn’t let them into a New Year’s Eve party nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing is set for Oct. 22 to go over a plea agreement without the Stewarts needing to appear in court.