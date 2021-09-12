Man struck by train in Minneapolis expected to survive

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was seriously injured but is expected to survive after being struck by a train in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report about 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the northeast part of the city and located a man with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway officials did not immediately respond to requests by the Star Tribune for comment. No further details were immediately available.