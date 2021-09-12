McPherson’s 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson. Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal to force overtime for Minnesota.