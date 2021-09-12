North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles. The tests over the weekend were its first known testing activity in months that underscored how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 kilometers away on Saturday and Sunday. The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might.