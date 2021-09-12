Seasonal start to the week; A few rain chances also possible

After a warm and summer-like Saturday, cooler less humid weather returned for Sunday with periodic showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloud cover will likely remain for the overnight with lingering showers possible south of I-90. Overnight temperatures will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

More clouds than sun at expected for Monday with seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Following a quiet day, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening with a low risk for strong to severe storms. Gusty winds and some hail are possible with any strong storms that develop. Cloudy skies look to remain into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Pleasant sunshine returns to the region on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday could see another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Conditions look to feel a little more summer-like for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant days with a mix of sun and clouds.