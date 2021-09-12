Two Rochester restaurants closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The owners of Porch and Boxcar Hippie announced Saturday the restaurants are closing for good.

Owners Justin Schoville and Lindsay Zubay say the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 and staffing shortages led to the decision.

The last day of business will be one week from Sunday, September 19.

"This is a very hard decision for us because we love this restaurant, the historic space, our loyal guests, and especially the wonderful team of people who made this place what it is," Schoville and Zubay said.

Hot Chip and Mr. Pizza North will remain open.