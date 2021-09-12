Skip to Content

Widow working to raise awareness in male breast cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A widow is on mission to raise breast cancer awareness, after losing her husband to the disease.

Cheri Pat and Washburn are in the midst of a four week road trip to visit 40 plus cities to increase awareness about breast cancer in men.

The duo made a stop in Rochester Sunday morning to share their message. Over the course of their road trip, the pair is traveling in quite the unique vehicle, that serves as both a tribute to Pat's late husband and works as a traveling billboard to let the world know that men can get breast cancer too.

The initiative is in support of the Male Breast Cancer Coalition, which is a global network of support, resources, news and information to education and engage the world about male breast cancer. To learn more information about their mission, click here.

