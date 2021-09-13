Athlete of the Week – Justin Wohlers, Lake City Football

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) - Just pick your poison with Justin Wohlers.

"He's a true dual threat quarterback now. He can beat you with his arm, and he can beat you with his legs and that makes him awfully hard to defend," Lake City Head Coach Trevor Narum said.

Through two games this season the Lake City Quarterback has carved teams up, totaling 400 yards and 3 touchdowns passing to go along with 220 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

"It's a lot of fun, its kind of a coaches dream."

Wohlers though didn't always have that skill.

"Justin maybe as freshman, sophomore people would have looked at him and said that's a pure pocket passer. He's a guy that's going to sit in the pocket, he's going to beat you with his arm," Narum said.

Now as a senior, that all has changed.

"Took a lot of work in the offseason to gain the speed I really wanted this year and I think it just opened the playbook up for this team and that's what's really helped us. Just having the versatility of running and passing more," Justin Wohlers said.

It's helped the team as the Tigers are 2-0 with a win over Caledonia, a team that opened the season on a nations best 71-game win streak.



"It felt great, the whole team aspect offensively, defensively we played an amazing game and that's something I expected this year out of our team. We had high standards and we went into that game thinking that we were going to win and we were ready to play and we outplayed them. We outhustled them. Just as a team we were ready."

Wohlers has this team clicking on all cylinders and as long as he's under center they won't be going anywhere..

"We've been underrated, we've been overlooked as a team and this year we just got those senior guys that we want it this year and this is our year we're going to go out and take it. Everyone really wants it and wants to work hard and we have been working really hard. We're going to keep it up," Wohlers said.