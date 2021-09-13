Crews in southern Spain face ‘complex’ wildfire for 5th day

MADRID (AP) — Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall they hope can help extinguish a major wildfire that has ravaged 7,700 hectares (19,000 acres) in five days and displaced some 2,600 people from their homes. Authorities are describing the blaze in a mountain range in the Malaga province as a sixth-generation fire of the extreme kind brought by the shifting climate on the planet. That is paired in Spain with an increasing dynamic of rural areas losing population. Official data showed that wildfires are getting bigger in Spain: in the first eight months of 2021, they consumed more forest land than the average during the past decade.