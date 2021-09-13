Cuban scientists say no evidence of attacks on diplomats

Havana (AP) — Cuba has issued its most detailed report to date by local scientists criticizing allegations that U.S. and Canadian diplomats were subject to mysterious attacks while posted on the island. The report by Cuba’s Academy of Sciences questioned whether the variety of reported symptoms could even be referred to as a single syndrome. And it said some of the proposed explanations violate basic laws of physics. More than two dozen U.S. and a dozen Canadian embassy workers in Havana reported falling ill in 2016 and 2017, leading U.S. officials at one point to assert they had been victims of “sonic attacks” and prompting a shutdown of most U.S. Embassy operations.