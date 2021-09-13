Few storms possible Monday night

A weather-maker set up just to our west this afternoon has the potential to bring a few isolated thunderstorms through our region later this evening. Unfortunately, it looks like the heaviest rainfall will be to our north in the Twin Cities metro but at least our overall severe risk for tonight is on the low end.

Isolated storms will begin to push through after 8 pm this evening, lasting through about 1 am. It looks like the majority of the storms will stay in southeast Minnesota rather than northeast Iowa, but even then not all of our Minnesota counties will see storms tonight. A few stronger cells are possible, the main threats they would bring would be strong winds upwards of 40 mph and small hail.

Some towns could see a small dose of rainfall from these storms, but not a soaking rainfall by any means. If a few stronger storms do develop, isolated pockets of half-inch rain totals are possible but most of us should expect about a quarter-inch or less.

We'll start out with clouds for Tuesday but should be able to clear skies a bit by the later afternoon and evening for some partial sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s to upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, before a warm-up to the mid-70s on Thursday. Another isolated chance for storms enters the forecast late Thursday night into Friday.

Looking ahead to next week: it looks like we'll be back to summer-like weather with more sunshine and 80s on the way!