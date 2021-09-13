Former Byron Bear Ahjany Lee Commits to St. Thomas

(KTTC) - Former Byron Bear Ahjany Lee will play college basketball at St. Thomas. The 6-9 forward made the announcement on social media on Monday.

The Tommies will play Division I basketball this year after playing at the Division III level since their program inception.

Lee provides St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer with an athletic big that can block shots and play above the rim. Last season at Byron, Lee averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Lee had offers from Florida, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, and Kansas State among others. 247Sports ranks Lee as the 175th-best player in the Class of 2022, and seventh-best in Minnesota for '22 graduates.

Last month, Lee transferred from Byron to Totino-Grace.