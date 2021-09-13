George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — George Wein, one of the great impresarios of 20th century music who helped found the Newport jazz and folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, has died at 95. A former jazz club owner and aspiring pianist, Wein launched the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 with a lineup for the heavens — Billie Holliday and Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Lester Young — and kept going for more than half a century.