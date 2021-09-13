Iowa school districts can enforce masking, per federal ruling

IOWA (KTTC) -- A major update in Iowa Monday as a Federal Judge blocks a law recently signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Federal Judge ordered the state to immediately stop enforcing its law, banning mask mandates in school districts.

Judge Robert Pratt said in the order, the law increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

He says he agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask-wearing in schools.

For now, local Iowa school districts can use their discretion to mandate masks for students, staff, teachers and visitors.

Governor Reynolds says she will appeal the ruling.