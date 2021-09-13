Local Korean War veterans visit Rochester museum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some Rochester veterans took a step back in time Monday morning.

More than 20 members of the Rochester Korean War Veterans Club were picked up from their weekly Monday morning meeting to take a group tour of the Veterans & Emergency Services Museum.

The exhibits are showcased in the lobby of the Hilton Hotel downtown.

The highlight of the museum visit was a large image of Korean war hero Sergeant Reckless.

The horse was purchased for $250 from a Korean stable boy and used to carry ammunition up a mountain, in addition to carrying wounded marines back down to the hospital.

Sergeant Reckless was a crucial asset to the United States Military.

"Now, when the time was the worst, they were taking about 500 rounds a minute," said Veterans and Emergency Services Museum President Richard Krom. "By this time, she was carrying on an average of eight shells at a time plus ammo boxes for 50 and 30 caliper machine guns and for riffles. So she was carrying pretty much equal to her own weight. In a 24 hour period she made 31 trips, a total of 39 miles, carried 9-thousand pounds of ammunition, and every trip she was carrying at least one wounded Marine down. Sometimes she was carrying a wounded Marine and a dead Marine."

"She even learned that if she came down, she went to the hospital, then to the graves registration, ammo dump, back up the hill," Krom added. "She got so exhausted that she was just shaking but they couldn't stop her. They tried to stop her from going down the mountain again but couldn't do it."

The museum was created to honor those who keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad.