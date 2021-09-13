Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it’s in the European Union’s own strategic interests to integrate the Balkans into the 27-nation bloc. On a visit Monday to Serbia, she urged Serbia and other Balkan nations to do more on democratic reforms in order to join the bloc. Merkel says “there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU.” The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership, but have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.