NEWSCAST/ WEB PRODUCER – KTTC

KTTC is searching for our next Newscast & Web Producer for our digital first newsroom. To qualify, you must show you have mastered producing basics, and have a demonstrated commitment to story showcasing using targeted layering. Our next producer will embrace the concept of a hungry rundown, aggressively adding "happening now" live content and real time social interaction.

- Works with News Managers and Anchors to create and execute newscasts - Participates in daypart editorial meetings, evaluating potential lead stories - Selects, showcases and writes local, regional, national and international content for newscast presentation. - Makes graphics, maps and lower thirds for all stories. - Collaborates with directors for clean production to increase studio storytelling - Writes copy for web and edits video for playback

- Two years newscast producing experience required. Also needed: - A positive attitude, willingness to learn, and ability to collaborate - An internship in a commercial newsroom - A degree or intensive course work in communications and/or journalism - Knowledge of video editing and scripting software - Experience with web and social platforms - Ability to meet deadlines and enjoy a fast paced environment Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now", we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

