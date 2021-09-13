No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use ‘MooLoo’

Researchers in Germany have potty trained cows, all in the name of science. Monday’s study in the journal Current Biology reports how scientists got 11 of 16 Holsteins to do their business inside a special pen called a “MooLoo.” They only worked on getting the cows to urinate in the right place, but think they can train them to poop in designated spots too. Cow urine is an environmental problem producing ammonia and nitrous oxide. Scientists say the cows learned as easily as toddlers, maybe easier. And just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to reward the cows.