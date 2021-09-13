Rochester introduces rapid transit project with full-scale model

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There is a new rapid transit bus service coming to Downtown Rochester and the official name for the service is "Link."

Leaders say Link and its new bus station will be a major part of the city's future of public transportation.

“There are several features unique to bus rapid transit that are on display,” shared City Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard. “The most striking is the platform size,” he continued. “At 80 feet in length, Link’s platform will allow the larger, 60-foot vehicles to open three doors simultaneously at a level boarding platform to allow for efficient boarding and alighting."

Link is a 2.6 mile project that will connect Downtown Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses and the Rochester-Olmsted Government Center.

Supporters say it will reduce congestion downtown and also better connect residents and visitors to major parts of the city.

A full-scale model of the station is now open and people are encouraged to take self-guided tours of it through Oct. 1.

The model is located at the future Mayo Civic Center stop for the 2.6 mile route.

The City will be hosting a Mobility Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free public event is a block party on Second Street SE between Rochester Public Library and the Link station model.

Service for Link will begin in 2025.