Sporting Kansas City takes on Minnesota United FC in conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (8-7-7) vs. Sporting Kansas City (12-5-7)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -116, Minnesota United FC +283, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City takes on Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez.

Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus (injured), Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Justin McMaster (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.