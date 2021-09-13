STREET MEDICINE: New elective gives medical students hands on experience

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Taking health care out of the classroom and into underserved communities. That is the goal of a new elective in Rochester.

Zumbro Valley Medical Society launched a new service program for Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine medical students on Monday.

In the 'street medicine' elective, students will help address unmet health needs by working with agencies that serve people experiencing homelessness in the area.

"The concept is to kind of to meet homeless individuals where they are at, on their own terms where we're not imposing what we think should be done. But we are starting with building relationships of trust." Said Co-leader, Jeffrey Woods, who is a second year medical student.

The program began Monday with an orientation at the Rochester community warming center, which will also be the classroom for the semester.

There are 28 first and second year medical students are signed up.