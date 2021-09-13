UPDATE: Rochester Police release identity of alleged bank robber

UPDATE: Rochester police have confirmed the suspect is Jacari Peters, a 30-year-old man from Chicago.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police have released a name for a suspect arrested in Friday's bank robbery, but investigators are still working to determine it's accurate.

He is currently facing a charge of simple robbery charge, but the FBI and RPD will likely amend or add more charges as the investigation continues.

Police responded to a call of a bank robbery at Sterling Bank in Southeast Rochester at about 9:40 Friday morning. A Goodhue County Sheriff's made an arrest north of Mantorville after the suspect attempted another bank robbery in Pine Island.