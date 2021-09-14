Blustery, warm days ahead!

Cloudy conditions and consistent winds out of the northwest today limited temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. Clearing skies tonight will allow for cooler temperatures on Wednesday morning; lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a very comfortable day: lots of sunshine, temperatures in the low 70s, and light winds out of the southwest. However, winds will be kicking up through the latter portion of the week, especially on Thursday! Sustained winds will likely be near or above 20 mph with gusts exceeding 30 mph. A short break from the winds on Friday before breezy conditions return for the weekend.

Rain chances are back in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Scattered storms and showers could linger throughout the day on Friday, hopefully bringing us some much-needed rainfall! Temperatures will be up and down this week thanks to changing sky conditions and wind directions. We'll shift back and forth between the low 70s and upper 70s for the rest of the workweek before warming into the 80s for the weekend.