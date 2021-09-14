CORRECTION: Olmsted County corrects number of COVID case rate

UPDATE -- The previous news release from Olmsted County Public Health gave inaccurate numbers when citing an average of 181 new cases per day.

The CDC posted 181 total cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days in Olmsted County.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The currently high COVID-19 numbers in Olmsted County are causing a strain on the local public health systems, resulting in changes to how a positive case will be investigated.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) does not have the capacity to continue case investigations and contact tracing for every individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The Olmsted County's COVID-19 webpage shows the average daily number of cases over seven days was 181.31.

Olmsted County residents who test positive for COVID-19 may not receive a phone call from OCPHS during this time of high community spread.

Some individuals testing positive who have a valid cell phone number will receive a text message linking to an online Minnesota Department of Health reporting tool. They will be asked to respond with their email address and will receive a case investigation interview form via email.

Anyone in the community who prefers to have an interview completed by OCPHS is welcome to call 507-328-7500.

Moving forward the county will frequently review prioritized groups and will conduct interviews based on case information from the community,” said OCPHS Director Graham Briggs.

OCPHS is asking any individual that tests positive for COVID-19 to:

Stay home:

o For at least 10 days since first experiencing symptoms.

o Until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours (without medicine that reduces fevers).

o Until your symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

o Complete MDH case investigation survey if not called.

Start a list of people you had contact with beginning two days before symptoms appeared.

o Contact those individuals on your list and advise them that you have tested positive for COVID-19. Please also inform them to:

o Stay home for 14 days from when they last had close contact with you.

o Seek COVID-19 testing 3-5 days from when they last had close contact with you.