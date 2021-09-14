Czech president Zeman, predecessor Klaus hospitalized

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman has been hospitalized while predecessor Vaclav Klaus is undergoing tests at the same hospital. The presidential office didn’t immediately comment on Zeman’s hospitalization Tuesday. It was confirmed by Prague’s military hospital. Further details weren’t immediately given. An adviser to Zeman told Czech public radio that he was there for a regular check. The 76-year-old Zeman is a heavy smoker who has suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair. Klaus was also admitted to the same hospital Tuesday to undergo unspecified tests. He spent time at the hospital last weekend because of high blood pressure.