Facebook: Gov’s page was not taken down because of content

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Facebook indicated the campaign page of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was briefly taken down after it was mistakenly flagged as an imposter. But the social media giant says the site was restored Tuesday morning after the error was detected and that the step was not related to any postings on the page. The Republican governor had suggested the move was prompted by her staunch criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate. Ivey has strongly encouraged peopled to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But she is also among a group of Republican leaders nationwide who have vowed resistance to Biden’s mandate.