Flights restored as Typhoon Chanthu lingers off Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Transport links have been largely restored in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai as Typhoon Chanthu remained offshore. Chanthu brought high winds and rain to the country’s largest city and the surrounding region, but not at levels it would have had it made landfall. China’s national weather service said the storm has been weakening and on Tuesday was lingering about 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of Shanghai, packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour). It was due to begin moving northeast toward South Korea and Japan on Thursday. Shanghai on Monday had shut down most of the city’s transport links and public services in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.