FM says Taliban gov’t won’t allow militant attacks on others

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet on Tuesday said the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others. In his first press conference since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago, Molavi Amir Khan Muttaqi would not give a timeframe for how long the government would be in place or whether it would eventually be opened up to other factions, minorities or women. When asked about the possibility of elections, Muttaqi demanded other countries not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues.