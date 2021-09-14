Former Minneapolis police officers plead not guilty to federal charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority.

Tuesday's hearing is being held remotely via videoconference.

Chauvin appeared from a state prison, where he is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for murder.

The hearing will also address about 40 pretrial motions, including a request for Lane, Kueng and Thao to stand trial separate from Chauvin