Lawyer: Tennessee state senator did not steal federal funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A defense attorney for a Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated says she did not use government funds to pay for personal expenses. Katrina Robinson’s lawyer said during opening statements of her trial Tuesday that the Memphis Democrat used profits generated from tuition payments to the Memphis school and other income to pay for items such as a 2016 Jeep Renegade and fund a snow cone business operated by her children. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.