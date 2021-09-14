Macron wants more transparency about police wrongdoings

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced measures to make the police more transparent about wrongdoings. They include the publication of internal investigation reports and the creation of a parliamentary monitoring body. Macron’s speech Tuesday in a police school in northern France comes after a monthslong national consultation about needed changes to the police following allegations of violence and racism. The national consultation on police was notably prompted by the publication at the end of last year of videos showing a Black man beaten up by several police officers, using a truncheon and tear gas for no apparent reason. Macron’s speech addressed a broad range of issues, from the training of officers to reducing the amount of paperwork.